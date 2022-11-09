Not Available

In an alternative school world of prodigies, talents, and unique individuals, Molly Maxwell feels decidedly ordinary. With family and friends eagerly waiting to see how she distinguishes herself, she finds herself unable to commit to any path for fear she'll let the world down. When her young, handsome, slightly disillusioned English teacher enters the picture and relieves the pressure, Molly is suddenly able to flourish. But when their student-teacher bond becomes more intimate, Molly risks alienating everyone she loves on the road to figuring out just what makes her special.