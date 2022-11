Not Available

The film follows Molly Moon, a young orphan girl from London who comes across an incredible book of hypnotism and uses it to hypnotise her way to a show in New York. Molly then ends up becoming rich and famous, but one man has discovered her secret and decided to steal her hypnotising book. The man tracks her down all the way to New York and kidnaps her dog. To get her dog back, Molly must rob the richest bank of all its jewels.