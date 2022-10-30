Molly's Girl

Not Available

An emotional misfit named Molly believes she's found love in a drunken one-night stand with a gay-marriage lesbian activist named Mercedes. But once sober, Mercedes discovers she cannot escape the clingy and desperate Molly. As she's about to call upon all of her legal options to rid herself of Molly, Mercedes learns that Molly's father is actually an influential state senator opposed to gay marriage. Seeing this as a golden opportunity, Mercedes convinces Molly to pretend that they are an engaged lesbian couple, though Molly's not at all gay, as a way to drive a stake into the senator's politics. But as Mercedes gets to know Molly's family, she begins to understand who Molly is and why they surprisingly share so much in common.