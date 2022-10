Not Available

16-year-old schoolgirl Molly contacts the authorities and claims she has been raped by her boyfriend Sako and some of his friends. But as the policeman Jens questions her, he finds that Molly is vague about what has happened. Molly, who has been filming her everyday life, has also documented her relationship with Sako. Jens confiscates the film material as part of the investigation and, slowly becoming a voyeur of Molly's life, he feels a growing attraction to her.