Molokai, la isla maldita

1958

In late 1800, a committee of hygiene Hawaii had decided that all leprosy patient must spend the rest of his life on the island of Molokai, away from their families, in a no man's land where only prevailing law of force and death. It is there by choice comes at a schooner Father Damien, a Belgian priest of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts. The priest has decided to devote all his time to the leper population of this small island in the archipelago of Hawaii ...