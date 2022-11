Not Available

A seemingly ideal family – mum, dad, daughter, son and grandfather – lives on the 14th floor of an apartment building. One morning a cow appears in their kitchen. The cow does not seek contact, does not eat, or defecate, but simply stands between the fridge and kitchen table. Gradually, the family gets used to the cow and even starts endearingly call it Buryonka. Everything goes well, until the somewhat senile grandfather mistakes Buryonka for an enemy.