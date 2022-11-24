Moly Aunty Rocks

Not Available

Molly is an unstoppable woman, who will do only what she feels is right. Molly’s world is unique but she is its unquestioned queen!. Pranav is an egoistic bureaucrat of the premier and exclusive Indian Revenue Service , who wants his system and power to rule over the subjects. When both of them clashed, sparks flew and egos would not relent. Will Molly rock or will Pranav get her locked? 'Molly Aunty Rocks!!’ is the story of a very powerful young man and a special middle aged woman.