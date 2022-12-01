Mom I'm Home

Not Available

The story of this difficult picture begins in a small village near Nalchik. Tony, a regular bus driver in the war in Syria, dies of his only son, who enlisted in a PMC. The woman does not want to believe in the death of her son until she herself sees his body. Representatives of the PMC insist that the tragedy actually happened, but neither the military enlistment office, nor the police, nor the city administration are able to help the mother in any way (which is natural). Tonya is trying to get an investigation, but this only aggravates her situation. However, the life of Tony and the entire village turns upside down when a young soldier appears on the threshold of her house, who introduces himself as her son ...