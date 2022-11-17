Mom Never Dies

Not Available

Gupabal is an old village that is soon to disappear into history due to redevelopment. An hour before the evacuated area is scheduled to be detonated, a famous elderly novelist named CHOI Ho sneaks into the village carrying a small bundle. Arriving at the old home where he was raised, CHOI embarks on a journey through the past via a beautiful reunion with his already-deceased mother. However in the midst of these travels through old memories, he accidentally discovers the secret that his mother has been hiding...