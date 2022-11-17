Not Available

Mom Never Dies

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Gupabal is an old village that is soon to disappear into history due to redevelopment. An hour before the evacuated area is scheduled to be detonated, a famous elderly novelist named CHOI Ho sneaks into the village carrying a small bundle. Arriving at the old home where he was raised, CHOI embarks on a journey through the past via a beautiful reunion with his already-deceased mother. However in the midst of these travels through old memories, he accidentally discovers the secret that his mother has been hiding...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images