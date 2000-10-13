2000

Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Release Date

October 13th, 2000

Studio

Disney Channel

The Hansen kids are in a jam. Adam and his best friend Duffy have gotten their hands on some tickets for the Headless Horseman concert, and his sister Chelsea has a date with her dreamy boyfriend Peter. The only problem is they're both grounded. Chelsea and Adam will do whatever it takes to get their mom Lynette out of the house, even if it includes a chance meeting with a very mysterious man. Everything seems to go according to plan until their little brother Taylor realizes that this stranger might be a vampire.

Cast

Matt O'LearyAdam Hansen
Laura VandervoortChelsea Hansen
Myles JeffreyTaylor Hansen
Caroline RheaLynette Hansen
Charles ShaughnessyDimitri Denatos
Robert CarradineMalachi Van Helsing

