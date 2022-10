Not Available

A view of a gas station is seen from inside, behind a multi-paneled tire ad display. In a 2 1/2 minute sequence, a simple series of ordinary gas station events is seen intermittently through the opening display. This sequence is then divided and rearranged 7 times in reverse order. Each time the divisions are greater in number (smaller in size) until finally the film appears to move smoothly backwards, divided by a single frame.