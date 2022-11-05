Moment of Indiscretion

Not Available

Janet Miller (Lana Morris) is a married woman caught in awkward circumstances after police investigating a murder come up with evidence, and a potentially lethal motive, which lead them to suspect her of committing the crime. Their suspicions increase when Janet is less than forthcoming about a visit she paid to a former beau. Happily, her loyal husband (Ronald Howard) swears by her innocence and quickly leaps into motion to find the real killer.