Not Available

Moment of Indiscretion

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Janet Miller (Lana Morris) is a married woman caught in awkward circumstances after police investigating a murder come up with evidence, and a potentially lethal motive, which lead them to suspect her of committing the crime. Their suspicions increase when Janet is less than forthcoming about a visit she paid to a former beau. Happily, her loyal husband (Ronald Howard) swears by her innocence and quickly leaps into motion to find the real killer.

    Cast

    		Lana MorrisJanet Miller
    		John Van EyssenCorby
    		John WittyBryan
    		Ann LynnPauline
    		John StoneEric Stanton
    		Ronald HowardJohn Miller

    View Full Cast >

    Images