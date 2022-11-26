Moments Ago

Not Available

"Nancy and I were aware that our daughter Jennifer was getting ready to walk. She'd push her stroller around with great determination, and so I did some 'home movie' filming to document her efforts. On impulse, I also shot some images of Nancy, along with bits of our living surround, and built a curious little B&W film comprised of both 'positive' and 'negative' images. Something about worlds of the adults and the infant as different. Maybe that. Got it printed. Decided it needed more. Shot some color footage. Re-edited. This went on and off for a few years. Moments and moments of it. Finally I decided it had some cohesiveness. You might agree, or not. And Jennifer now teaches third graders and has two kids in college. Oohblah -di - Oohbla- dah!" —Abbott Meader