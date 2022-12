Not Available

The first part in a new series of computer animations by Manuel Knapp, Momentum 142310 deals on the one hand with spaces refracted by textures and on the other with a projection of them. Their temporality and after-images can be seen within a framework of 30fps by switching between two states of spatial folding. The camera has the task of following these events and is hovering through the architecture in an interplay with the randomly moving light source.