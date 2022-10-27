1981

Mommie Dearest

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1981

Studio

Paramount

In this biographical film, glamorous yet lonely star Joan Crawford (Faye Dunaway) takes in two orphans, and at first their unconventional family seems happy. But after Joan's attempts at romantic fulfillment go sour and she is fired from her contract with MGM studios, her callous and abusive behavior towards her daughter Christina (Diana Scarwid) becomes even more pronounced. Christina leaves home and takes her first acting role, only to find her mother's presence still overshadowing her.

Cast

Faye DunawayJoan Crawford
Diana ScarwidChristina Crawford
Steve ForrestGreg Savitt
Howard Da SilvaLouis B. Mayer
Mara HobelChristina Crawford (child)
Harry GozAlfred Steele

View Full Cast >

Images