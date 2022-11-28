Mommy Does Me

Not Available

When a father (STEVEN ST. CROIX) starts sleeping with his adopted daughter (DILLION HARPER) he soon finds himself being served divorce papers by his wife (MAGDALENE ST. MICHAELS). Finding a new wife (SINDY LANGE) the father soon finds himself sleeping with his new stepdaughter (LUCY TYLER). Meanwhile his ex-wife Magdalene has been sleeping with Dillion. Sparks really start to fly when Dillion comes to visit and she's sleeping with both Steven and his new wife. Sindy demands that she can have the same step parent privileges her husband has and proceeds to seduce his college aged son (TYLER NIXON).