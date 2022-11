Not Available

Anna Azov is one of the most colorful and mysterious persons in the Russian MMA. At home she is a gentle mother, in the ring she is a hard, uncompromising coach of her sons. For battle as she prepares to secular Raut - selects the dress, the hair.Before going out son, here comes mom, she dances awesome Cossack sabre dance. The whole course of the match written on her face, Anna is going through doubly as a mom and as a coach.