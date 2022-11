Not Available

Palencia, Spain, late 1990s. While Gema and Toribio, who live in their own cloud of precarious happiness, always smile stupidly as if they have to apologize for something they have not actually done, their little son Martín suffers, every day at school, an unbearable ordeal, tragic but also comical, that they, a peer of daydreaming simpletons, are unaware of.