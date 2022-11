Not Available

Joon-ho falls for his new step-mother, Min-joo. He suppresses his feelings because she is his father's woman, but one day his father passes away. In addition, the step-mother has been throwing him signs and her daughter Eun-jung leaves the house. Joon-ho is alone with Min-joo and he comforts her for losing her husband. However, he ends up comforting her not just mentally, but physically as well.