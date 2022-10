Not Available

The third instalment of "Momok" chronicles the development of M. Jamil's latest directorial. During the movie's filming, mysterious incidents take place where the cast and crew are allegedly disturbed by "Momok". Nothing can be done about it, even though Tok Wan, a Malay shaman, is called in to help. Where has Ajaq, the new actor gone? And is Sheril Aida just too into her role or is she possessed? Will M. Jamil ever finish his film?