Momok Jangan Panggil Aku

Ramlee receives a call from his old friend Aziz to attend his "Kenduri" at Kampung Pulau Rusa in Pahang. Excited, Kassim then invites his close friends to join him as they go for a road trip from KL to Pahang along the Karak Highway. With his two friends, Qaseh, a writer who writes supernatural novels and Sudin, the trio prepare for a fun journey to Pahang. Feeling bored along the way, Qaseh decides to share some of her many ghost stories from her upcoming novel that feature ghosts like 'hantu raya','polong','saka' and many more. Little did they know that the innocent story telling would be more than what they've bargained for.