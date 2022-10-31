Momok The Movie

Not Available

Adlin working in Bintulu, Sarawak, returned to his home town for the holidays. As usual, each time returning to the village, he is going to be going to Warung Pak Ajis to enjoy Mee Calong and chat. Return this time to meet his mother Mak Ton, his brother Isham and Esah after being six months in Bintulu has brought an experience never to be forgotten by him during his lifetime. Vampire tale story, Pochong, Goblins, Badi body ("Mohini" / Chandra Murke - Legendary ghost Hindu society), Mortuary Living In Step Black Cat and butted into penglipurlara four of them that night.