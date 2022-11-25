Mom's Boyfriend

Not Available

Joo-yeon and Seok-jun are preparing to remarry. Jung-yeon's daughter, Yoon-jung and Seok-jun's son, Jung-woo, are also in love. Yoon Jung and Jung Woo also promised marriage. Jung-woo falls in love with Yoon Jung's mother. I worry about Yoon Jung and Juyeon. Jeongwoo goes to the main role and confesses, even the affair is done. Seok-joon becomes estranged from Min-jung, the daughter of Joon-on. Joo-yeon and Seok-jun become friends with each other's son and daughter. Naturally postpone marriage.