Tae-hee, can't live without her dead husband, and is living alone without being remarried. Her neighborhood friends, Yeong-ju and Cheol-min still feels sorry for her. However, Yeong-ju's son, Min-ho, secretly takes pictures of Tae-hee, admiring her. One day, Tae-hee and Yeong-ju goes to the grocery when she heads back home, after forgetting her cellphone in Yeong-ju's house. Just in time, Min-ho comes out of the shower and hugs Tae-hee...