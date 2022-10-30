Not Available

Maricel Soriano and Eugene Domingo co-star with Billy Crawford and Andi Eigenmann as lovers set to get married. However, theres one stumbling block: Their mothers (that is, Maricel and Eugene) are against it. The two moms are revealed to be mortal enemies because in their younger years they fell in love with the same man. The young lovers hatch a plan to reconcile their feuding moms. The tragedy: The mothers get lost in a remote island where they are forced to work together and settle their issues if they have to survive. They do become friends again. What they dont know is that their children are on the brink of separation.