In this rethinking of Rabindranath Tagore's novel Shesher Kabita, filmmaker Rajarshi (Saheb Chatterjee) travels to Kolkata before directing his next movie. There, he encounters his past in the form of his former girlfriend, Indrajeet (Tota Roy Chowdhury), and teacher Brishti (Rituparna Sengupta). The Indian drama weaves the trio's past and present with the characters in Rajarshi's upcoming film. Subhrajit Mitra directs.