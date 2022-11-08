Mon beau-père est une princesse (théâtre)

Not Available

On the walls of the local Belgian Club in Delhi, Ontario (Canada) hangs a banal painting portraying Saint Catherine's Square, a square in the heart of the Belgian capital of Brussels. Depicting this specific place the painting evokes the memory connected to it for the many Belgian immigrants in this particular Canadian region, which helps defining and enhancing the community's identity. In home the camera starts from the level of the video pixel, an extreme close-up of the painting, and slowly travels backwards revealing the texture of paint and finally the architecture of the space, the interior in which this exterior was placed.