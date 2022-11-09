Mon enfant, ma bataille: 35 ans de lutte des familles homoparentales

Not Available

Mon enfant, ma bataille is a documentary film that tells the story of homosexuality in France through the APGL - Association of Parents and Future Parents of Gays and Lesbians - the first French association to fight for the rights of homoparental families. Based on numerous testimonials (children and families, researchers, doctors, institutional, lawyers, politicians and thinkers) and archival documents, Émilie Jouvet gives the floor to those who make or have made, through their personal choices, commitments and collective struggles, the history of homosexuality in France since 1986.