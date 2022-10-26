Mon maître d'école

Not Available

A St Saint-just-et-Vacquières, Jean-Michel Burel, schoolmaster of a class at several levels, begins his last school year before retirement. The teacher teaches tolerance and wisdom in the same way as spelling and mathematics. It conducts its programme with determination. It endeavours to support students to give them confidence and raise them above. Through the eyes of a former student, now Director, emerges a timeless school where rigour is combined with good humour, a school where freedom begins with respect for others. A school that belongs to the universal field of childhood.