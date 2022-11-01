Not Available

Mon Oncle Antoine

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

ONF | NFB

Set in cold rural Quebec at Christmas time, we follow the coming of age of a young boy and the life of his family which owns the town's general store and undertaking business. Mon Oncle Antoine is Director Claude Jutra's masterpiece: A poignant, starkly honest, but humane film, shot through with authenticity from beginning to end. Realized with an unflagging artistic vision, Mon Oncle Antoine poetically portrays a young boy's coming of age, vividly capturing the Quebec mining town in which he lives.

Cast

Jacques GagnonBenoit
Lyne ChampagneCarmen
Jean DuceppeUncle Antoine
Olivette ThibaultAunt Cecile
Claude JutraFernand, Clerk
Lionel VilleneuveJos Poulin

