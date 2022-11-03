Not Available

Mon oncle Benjamin

  • Comedy
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Benjamin is in love with Manette, the innkeeper's beautiful daughter, but she has no intention of giving in to the young doctor until she sees the marriage contract, and marriage does not fit in with Benjamin's spirit of independence. For the same reason he resists the efforts of his sister Bettine to marry him off to Arabelle, the daughter of old Dr. Minxit. Benjamin does agree to go and meet the girl. But that evening his sister finds him at the inn together with Manette, who is arrested by her father. So she decides to go with Benjamin herself. But as result of an incident with the fat Marquis puts paid to the expedition. Benjamin is subjected by the Marquis to a humiliating practical joke. Benjamin is determined to got his revenge. He succeeds thanks to the gorgeous Vicomte Hector de Pont-Cassé, who also helps Manette with her problems against her father. But Benjamin is now arrested by the Marquis...

Cast

Claude JadeManette
Bernard AlanePont-Cassé
Rosy VarteBettine, soeur de Benjamin
Paul FrankeurDocteur Minxit
Lyne ChardonnetArabelle Minxit
Robert DalbanPère de Manette

Images