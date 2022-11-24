Mona Lisa identity

Not Available

All the different identities of La Gioconda portrait are finally explained in a new compelling docufiction. Four women, four leads that we will follow to shed light on the real name of the figure that inspired Leonardo da Vinci. A journey through the Renaissance of Italy that will touch the four ladies’ hometowns: Florence, Milan, Urbino and finally Basilicata, the never-seen site of the Monalisa’s burial. With the support of historians and researchers, we will analize exclusive materials and recent excavations to sketch the features of the figure who still fascinates millions of people.