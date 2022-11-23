Mona Lisa Smiles (Again and Again)

Not Available

" From my first scraps of professional film animation to the latest wonders of digital editing, this raucous bit of 3-screen mayhem encompasses most, if not all, of my filmmaking career and adult life. The lynchpin sits upon the looped, repeating images that reverberate next to a Hollywood studio Will Rogers’ biopic, ’The Story of Will Rogers’ (1952), that stutters away in tune to hand-painted graphics and 35mm movie and still shots flashing by of family and friends. This includes loops of the birth of my daughter Clara Estelle paired with snaps of Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung. Everyone is smiling in this mini-epic that is corralled in further concentric circles by an home-made audio collage of two riffs lifted from the Talking Heads and Sex Pistols." -Bruce Posner