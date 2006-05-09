2006

Monarch of the Moon

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 9th, 2006

Studio

Zero Point

America calls on its greatest superhero, The Yellow Jacket, to defeat Japan's deadliest super agent, The Dragonfly, whose organization, Axis, has made an unholy alliance with the sinister Monarch Of The Moon. The Monarch's secret intent is to invade Earth and strip it of all its natural resources. America's greatest hero is the only thing that stands between the Monarch and his treacherous goal.

Cast

Blane WheatleyCal / Yellow Jacket
Will MacMillanCol. Slate
Penny DrakeSabula
David BollerHans
Kyle VogtVernon
Kimberly PageDragonfly

View Full Cast >

Images