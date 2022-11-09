Mona‘s Friendzone

Not Available

The film is a dramedy about unrequited love, friendship, the uncertainty of the future, and of letting go. The story is narrated by Philipp, a young, luckless musician, who has been in love with his best friend, the equally unsuccessful actress Mona. As he finally sees the chance to confess his feelings, good-looking rising football star Felix König beats him to it. Philipp has to finally decide whether to keep dreaming of the love of his life, or if the time has come, to find another way…