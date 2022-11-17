Not Available

Institute of Ten-fold Mastery(Dash Mahabidyalay). It is an unbelievable college at Taskar Nagar. The syllabus includes Bank rubbery honours, pick pocket honours, snatching honours, filching honours, fake currency printing honours etc. The toppers of the present batch are Kartik (Shaswata Chattopadhya) and Ganesh (Biswanath Bose ) under the auspices of Principal, Dharmadas Maharaj (Kharaj Mukherjee). Dharmadas's devotion to make successful thieves from this institute is unquestionable.