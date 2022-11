Not Available

Filmed live in Puerto Rico, this concert video features the Dominican bachata duo Monchy & Alexandra, as they play a rhythmic tropical Latin set featuring some of their best-known hits, along with a few of their more recent songs. Tracks from this performance include "Eras Diferente," "Te Quiero Igual Que Ayer," "Hasta el Fin," "Perdidos," "Polo Opuesto," "Llorando Penas," "Dos Locos" and many more.