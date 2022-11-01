Monday, an Auspicious Day

Not Available

Thinkalaazhcha Nalla Divasam is a 1985 Malayalam drama film written and directed by P. Padmarajan. It stars Mammootty, Kaviyoor Ponnamma, Karamana Janardanan Nair and Srividya in pivotal roles. Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam movie tells two sons and their families get together to celebrate their mother's 60th birthday in their ancestral house. But problems develop when the younger son (Mammootty) reveals his plan to sell the house for Money and put the mother in an old age home.