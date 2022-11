Not Available

The French isn't your ordinary band. Their lead guitarist is an accountant obsessed with breath mints. The bassist talks to his leg and lives by the train tracks while the drummer works to smash the state. They have no fans, no fame, and no future, but try telling that to lead singer Christian. Monday Night Gig is a comedy for anyone who's followed their dreams, no matter where they lead. And for anyone who just pulled up their skirts... and played.