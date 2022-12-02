Monday Night Scandals

Not Available

Scandals Saloon is a Country/Western Gay bar in Wilton Manors, FL, city with the second highest LGBTQ population in the USA. Every Monday night they host a Drag Queen show called 'Stilettos' on the main dance floor, at the same time as a Cigar Smokers Social in the patio. This short film seeks to document the indoor and outdoor atmospheres of this location, portraying diverse and colorful characters that see this bar as the perfect way to kick the Monday blues away, drinking cocktails, talking to the bartenders, interacting with the performers, and smoking cigars.