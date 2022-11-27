Monde monyû-mu: Moe musume makai e iku

Not Available

Mikuru, a female college student who wants to be a manga artist, believes in the urban legend that if you put a white clover flower in a bird's nest in the forest, you can take a correspondence course to become a wizard. If you move to, your wish will come true. Then, the sound of a bell and a horseshoe echo, and the masked man Prince Dylan asks Mikuru to become a magical world wizard, and receives an official invitation to the magical world. However, Azalea, the witch of the West who was jealous of them, turns Prince Dylan into a baton with glans on both ends. The next morning, I woke up in bed and thought that Mikuru had a dream, but there was a witch, Catherine, at the end of the bed.