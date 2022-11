Not Available

Between 1975 and 1983 a new kind of film could be seen in French cinema; home-grown gay pornography. They were essentially the work of three production companies: Les films de La Troika (Norbert Terry), AMT Productions (Anne-Marie Tensi) and Les Films du Vertbois (principally Jacques Scandelari). The genre met an untimely end with the advent of video, the last being made in 1983 'Mon ami, mon amour (My friend, my lover)'.