Mondo Topless is a 1966 pseudo documentary directed by Russ Meyer, featuring Babette Bardot and Lorna Maitland among others. It was Meyer's first color film following a string of black & white "roughie nudies", including Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! While a straightforward sexploitation film, the film owes some debt to the French new wave and cinéma vérité traditions, and is known to some under the titles: 'Mondo Girls' and 'Mondo Top.'Its tagline: "Two Much For One Man...Russ Meyer's Busty Buxotic Beauties ... Titilating ... Torrid ... Untopable ... Too Much For One Man!"The film was banned in Finland.http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mondo_Topless