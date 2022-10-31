Money and Honey

Not Available

This is an Asian epic documentary on migrant workers spanning thirteen years. Director Jasmine first came into contact with Filipino caretakers in the Taipei nursing home, where her grandparents were under care. Living away from their loved ones, both the Filipino caretakers and the elderly residents suffer from homesickness. Stories of joy and sorrow take place between them. As wives, mothers and migrant workers, the Filipino women are smart. They know how to survive. And yet, the road home seems to grow longer and longer.