Money Back Policy

The film tells the story of Asokan (Sreenivasan), a security in a hotel. Although his surroundings and friends grow, he has a zero growth. He is envious of rich people but he trains his wife (Sarayu) and children to lead a simple life in order to hide his jealous nature. Fortune favours him when he learns that he has inherited a huge sum from his ancestors. He gives up his job to live a lavish life and to make more money. Life changes for Asokan when he meets Rupa (Aiswarya Nambiar), an insurance company advisor.