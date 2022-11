Not Available

Kyle and Fred are rogue friends. They steal everything of monetary value, such as steroids in the car, and continue to make a living. One day, as usual, they find a car on the road and steal a shiny briefcase. Feeling confident that the briefcase contains money, they are excited to be rich. However, after a while, Kyle realised that he left his cell phone in the car and was embarrassed. He reluctantly return to the scene to retrieve his cell phone...