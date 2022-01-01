1993

Money for Nothing

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 9th, 1993

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

When unemployed dockworker Joey Coyle finds $1.2 million that fell off of an armored car, he decides to do the logical thing: take the money and run. After all, he says, finders keepers. He turns to his ex-girlfriend Monica, who works in an investment firm, for advice, before turning to the mob for help laundering the money. While Joey makes plans to leave the country, however, a detective is following his ever-warmer trail in order to recover the cash.

Cast

Debi MazarMonica Russo
Michael MadsenDetective Laurenzi
Benicio del ToroDino Palladino
Michael RapaportKenny Kozlowski
Philip Seymour HoffmanCochran
Alice DrummondMrs. Breen

