Not Available

Money Just Wait includes elements from Woody Van Amen’s interest in everyday rituals and spirituality. The documentation starts with the artist setting up the space where the performance is going to take place. As he proceeds, the viewer realises that this set up is part of the work. During the performance, he works with a combination of both mass-produced projects that dominate the modern contemporary structures and Asian symbols. A red fabric on the wall becomes the canvas, where the artist places the image of a fish eating some cards, photos and a note with the quote “Only hitch can make you rich”. At the same time Hindu sounds are being played, sometimes with a rock twist interrupting them. The performance also includes the process that takes place on the table in front of the wall, where the artist adds and removes little objects, such as an Asian figurine, a packet of cigarettes and a pick up.