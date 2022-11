Not Available

When expert gambler Sandra Ng is killed by a rival, her ghost enlists Wong Jing and Ng Man-Tat, two screw-up disciples of Taoist Lam Ching-Ying, to help her extract her revenge. This premise allows Wong Jing to have fun with the ghost, taoist, and gambling movie genres at the same time, providing the kind of entertainment you would expect from a movie produced, directed, and starring Wong Jing ... be that good or bad