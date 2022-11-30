Money Makers

Not Available

The film digs deep into the struggles of four inner city teens, who are consumed with the common chase for the money and the power. In this new powerful movie, the crew who deem their nickname the "SouthSide MoneyMakers," anxiously search for a way out of the hood and ways to gain prosperity. Big dreams and hopes to live a better life fuel their desire to achieve more, but before they can reach their big dreams, they are caught up in drugs, violence, and the struggles with life. Eventually the money, power, and greed overcome the boys friendship, with causes jealousy and betrayal within the crew, which leads to their tragic downfall.